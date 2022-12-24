Avoid ‘common’ make-up mistakes that can ‘leave skin lacking

When putting on foundation, Karen stressed the importance of applying primer first. She explained: “Forgetting your primer can be easily done, especially if you are in a rush. However, this then means that your foundation will not last as long throughout the day, and will also be more likely to sink into pores and fine lines.

“Primer can help to illuminate and add a flawless-looking texture and can be one of the most important steps in a make-up routine when it comes to youthful-looking skin.

“Opt for a primer that is infused with hyaluronic acid. This will deeply hydrate your skin, as well as offer a plumper, firmer illusion. Primers can also come with colour-correcting properties, making them great for hiding dark shadows.”

Over-contouring is another beauty mistake that can be tempting, but doesn’t look good if taken too far.