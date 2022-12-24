BA, Aer Lingus and easyJet’s best New Year deals – from £14

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus has some great discounted flights up its sleeve this year from Manchester.

Holidaymakers can jet to and from New York from £399 and Orlando from £419.

Those in search of some winter sun can head to Barbados from £419.

Offers are already available, but flights must be purchased by January 16, 2023 for travel between February 1 and June 30, 2023.

Customers can also take advantage of a further 15 transatlantic destinations* from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol, Southampton, Leeds Bradford, Exeter, Newcastle, Cornwall Newquay and Isle of Man, when flying via Dublin.

READ MORE: ‘Never’ check in a bag again with simple hand luggage hack