Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Everything We Know About Glenn’s

Esteemed Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member Captain Glenn Shephard has given a detailed account of how he met (and started dating) his new girlfriend. During most of his time on BDSY, his love life has been a bit mysterious. However, to the delight of most fans, that wall came crashing down when the fan-favorite Captain recently showed off the new woman in his life.





In contrast to his colleague in the Below Deck franchise, Captain Lee Rosbach, who has been very public about his romantic relationship with his wife of over 40 years, Captain Glenn was always very reserved about his personal life. However, Captain Glenn’s new relationship seems to have brought out his chatty side, which has pleasantly surprised most fans. He teased fans about his new beau when he posted a cozy picture with a mystery woman on his Instagram. However, Captain Glenn confirmed dating theories when he posted another picture with the same female on the red carpet in Mexico City. Still, Captain Glenn has revealed even more details about the woman who stole his heart.

Captain Glenn Is Deeply in Love With His Girlfriend

For many fans who watched the very disciplined Captain Glenn’s during BDSY charter seasons, his romantic side may be a bit of a surprise. The veteran Captain took to his Glenn Shephard Instagram to disclose details about his romantic life. He revealed his girlfriend’s name as Danelis, and she hails from the Dominican Republic. He calls her, “Mia Moore.” He also lauded Danelis for her beauty, saying, “Of course, I think she’s very attractive, at the risk of being cliché, I fall in love again every time I look in her eyes, but to me that’s just a bonus as she’s one of the best people and coolest chicks I’ve ever met, I feel very fortunate to have her in my life. She’s completely crazy, but lucky for me, exactly my kind of crazy.”

Captain Glenn & Danelis Are Not New Lovers

Many BDSY fans speculate Captain Glenn and Danelis’ relationship must have started recently because he’s never mentioned her. However, according to Captain Glenn’s post on Instagram, the Below Deck veteran revealed that he and Danelis began their romance before the show’s first season. At the time, Captain Glenn explained that he was living in Genoa, and Danelis was in Milan. Captain Glenn also declared they were a bit reluctant to go public with their BDSY relationship, and added that things have been a bit complicated for the two. However, they have since successfully made time for one another. They cruise on their boat occasionally (the Avalon), when the weather is cold.

Captain Glenn & Danelis Deal With Language Barrier

Although they have been dating for a long time, Captain Glenn surprisingly revealed that one issue the couple faces is a language difference. According to him, they communicate using a bastardized form of Spanish and English. However, despite this obstacle, the two rarely have big arguments. The Captain also lauded Danelis for enduring his silliness and goofiness and how she seemed to enjoy their cruise together. Captain Glenn is a favorite cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and fans of the franchise are happy the veteran has found love in Danelis. Hopefully, their love lasts, and viewers continue to see this side of Captain Glenn.

