Briton ‘survives three direct hits’ to launch Ukraine Christmas





Ukrainian soldiers have been supplied with a much-needed morale boost this Christmas thanks to the tireless efforts of a British volunteer and thousands of little helpers, working to deliver some festive comforts to the frontline. Richard Woodruff has been helping Ukraine’s war effort by working in a volunteer-run kitchen in Lviv delivering meals to trenches in eastern Ukraine. He has since helped organise a “Special Santa Operation” in a bid to warm the hearts and hands of Ukrainian troops fighting in freezing bunkers this Christmas.

The 29-year-old, originally from Crowborough in East Sussex, has been volunteering in Ukraine since June 2022, spending his time cooking borsch, baking cakes and fixing roofs on houses damaged in Russian shelling. Through the Christmas campaign organised by Mr Woodruff via social media, his volunteer kitchen is aiming to send out thousands of cards with messages of support and include a hand warmer with each letter. Mr Woodruff explained the plan is for the letters to be delivered on Christmas day alongside a special pack of Christmas Borsch, a home-cooked meal, and homemade honey and walnut cake. Speaking from Lviv, Mr Woodruff told Express.co.uk: “The SSO has been incredibly popular, with over 3500 Handwarmers now going to the front lines and hundreds of people reaching out to send cards and donate for more hand warmers for the troops.

“It’s so incredibly important because the guys have no other source of heat when out on the battlefield crawling through snow in minus ten degrees. “Handwarmers are an absolute essential within their gloves otherwise they might be unable to pull that trigger.” Mr Woodruff initially considered signing up to fight in Ukraine but a lack of military experience meant he could not join up with volunteer units such as the International Legion. Nevertheless, he explained how his humanitarian work has not been without its own life-threatening risks.

“On 15th of November in Lviv there was another direct hit, once more just a few streets over, we could hear the sound ringing through the bunker. Russian forces launched around 100 missiles at Ukraine that day.” Despite the risks, Richard is determined to continue helping defeat Putin by keeping Ukrainian forces on the ground well-fed. He told Expres.co.uk: “Without food, we can’t win the war very simply. “After picking up a gun there isn’t anything more important that I could do to help win this than feed the troops, without me around 100,000 less troops would have had a meal in those 6 months.”

Kremlin military planners are hoping the accumulative pressure from repeated drone strikes will eventually overwhelm Ukrainian’s energy network and plunge the country into darkness. Putin’s generals appear hopeful that without heating and electricity this winter the heroic resolve of the Ukrainian people will break. However, Richard believes that strong international support and continued hard work from volunteers on that ground can insure the Ukrainian fighting spirit remains high this Christmas. Looking towards the coming year, he told Express.co.uk: “Morale will never falter in Ukraine and we will be victorious.” Richard’s frontline kitchen runs on donations and anyone looking to support can do so here.





