Britons can check eligibility for £25 Cold Weather Payment

Richard Neudegg at Uswitch.com previously explained how the benefit will be awarded to those who become eligible for it.

He explained: “Nearly £100million was paid out in 2020-21, and higher bills this winter mean the payments are more valuable than ever this year.

“If you’re entitled to the payments, you will receive them automatically to your bank account within 14 days of the temperature limit being triggered.

“With temperatures dropping rapidly, it’s important to track your energy usage and change your habits in a safe and manageable way while keeping warm.”