Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Bug Forces Players To Reinstall The

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s mid-season refresh nerfed riot shields and introduced Call of Duty’s first-ever raid. Although fans still think the riot shield nerf didn’t go far enough and some are complaining about a lack of matchmaker for the new raid, most are considering the update a success. Except if you’re affected by the dreaded “Dev Error 11557.”





As reported by Eurogamer, the message “Dev Error 11557” can pop up just after launching Modern Warfare 2 and can prevent the game from progressing. Fans affected by the error message haven’t been able to find a workaround. Infinity Ward has since explained the error message is likely due to a corrupted file and that the only way to fix it is to reinstall the game–all 200-plus GB of it.

“Players repeatedly encountering Dev Error 11557 message may have a corrupted file,” wrote Infinity Ward, “which should be addressed by reinstalling the game.”

Fans with a download cap aren’t responding kindly to the suggestion, and some are stating that the issue persists even after reinstalling. Infinity Ward suggests those still suffering the error message will likely have to go into the texture streaming cache to set the allocated size to minimum.

The mid-season update also introduced a host of more minor issues. Fans might have noticed their custom weapon builds were deleted with the update, which apparently turned out to be gold camos being applied. Weapon camo progression was also glitched, but both have since been fixed.

Infinity Ward’s Trello board reveals some bugs are still being investigated. One issue breaks matchmaking if the game resumes after being suspended. Another crops up when someone is playing with four or more players talking at the same time. This causes the names to freeze on that player’s HUD. Laser attachments are disabled due to a third-person POV bug, and stability issues in private matches continue. Updates will be broadcast on Twitter or posted to the Tello board.

