Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Calling For a

It seems that flashbang grenades in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are too bright for some players, and they want the game to borrow a feature from Battlefield 2042. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 flashbangs cover the entire screen with an incredibly bright white light, blinding players in game, and apparently in real life.





As the latest game in one of the most popular first-person shooter franchises, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a wide variety of weapons and gadgets to use. These options include many different grenades, ranging from lethal frag grenades to tactical flashbang and smoke grenades. Using frag grenades in Modern Warfare 2 can result in ridiculous kills, and usually allows for players to deal some damage without exposing themselves. Tactical grenades are usually used to set up a gun kill, or for defensive plays.

Flashbangs are a commonly used tactical grenade in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and some players have had enough of their blinding white light. These players are calling for Infinity Ward to copy how Battlefield 2042 handles grenades. A video posted to the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit by player Johnny_Tesla shows flashbang grenade footage from Battlefield 2042. First, the player tosses a flashbang grenade a short distance, and it explodes, filling the screen with a blinding light that fades after a couple seconds. Then they go into the accessibility settings and change the concussion effect to dark. After changing the settings, they throw another grenade, and this time their screen goes black.

Dark mode has become a pretty widespread setting that people can use for social media apps and sites, e-reader apps, and so on. Adding it to Battlefield games as an accessibility option was a great move, and it would clearly make players happy if Modern Warfare 2 added a similar feature to the game. With the recent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s Season 01 Reloaded, however, it might be some time before Infinity Ward could add a new feature like this to the game.

One of the biggest perks of having a dark mode for flashbangs is that the game would become more accessible for people who are sensitive to bright lights for one reason or another. A Modern Warfare 2 player recently suggested a change to improve calling cards, and with the feedback from the flashbang post on Reddit, it’s clear that the fanbase is passionate about the game. It could build a lot of goodwill for the developers to take some of the fan suggestions into account, and it could improve the game a lot too.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

