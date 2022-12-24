Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Prestige System and Ranks

Here’s how the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Prestige System progression will work, coming with the recent Season 1 update. Veteran players might be familiar with it from the previous Call of Duty installments, but this guide should help answer all of your questions.

Unlike other video game developers, Infinity Ward has stuck to their old school ranking system. The Modern Warfare 2 ranking system works similarly to their previous titles, but there’s a twist to it this time around. If you are new to the game, you will naturally need to grind through the Military ranks first. But Season 1 kicked off on November 17 and the changes it brought reshaped the Modern Warfare 2 landscape. Instead of having your ranks reset at the end of every season, the developers are now introducing Prestige ranks, which carry over to the next season. This is a great QoL change, as it helps you catch up in unlocking cosmetic features and removes the need for consistently grinding at the start of every season.

Military Ranks in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

With the start of Season 1, all Modern Warfare players are given standard pre-season ranks. Every player starts from Military rank 1 and should progress up to rank 55 before being able to unlock a Prestige rank. Leveling up is essential to boosting your performance, as you unlock weapons, loadouts, and gunsmith options with each tier. Having more features unlocked greatly benefits you in multiplayer modes, and that’s how Infinity Ward rewards dedicated players. It might not feel fair, but having those killstreak perks, field upgrades, and lethal equipment makes a big difference.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Prestige System: Prestige Ranks in Call of Duty

Once you reach rank 55, which is the limit of the military ranking system in CoD Modern Warfare 2, it’s time you progress through the prestige ranks. As a reward for doing so, you will receive an animated emblem, solidifying your prestige status at different milestones. You can earn up to four of the five Prestige ranks in a single season, and since they don’t reset anymore, you won’t lag behind too much if you take a break. But if you do reach the final rank, you will be demoted to Prestige Rank 1 in the next season. Once you reach the top, there is nowhere to go but back down.

Season 1 Prestige Ranks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The five Prestige ranks in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are:

Prestige Rank 1: Unlocked at Rank 56

Prestige Rank 2: Unlocked at Rank 100

Prestige Rank 3: Unlocked at Rank 150

Prestige Rank 4: Unlocked at Rank 200

Prestige Rank 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 which is the limit for this season.

How to rank up in Modern Warfare 2?

Reaching the Prestige ranks in Modern Warfare 2 is no small feat. But like everything in life, there is an easier way to go about it. Ranking up requires Experience Points (XP), and there are a multitude of ways you can earn them.

Multiplayer matches: While many players are tempted to grind out a ton of games to secure a lot of kills and headshots, those are inefficient ways to gain XP. Yes, it feels exceptionally pleasing, but playing objective-based game modes is still the best way to gain a lot of XP. Especially if you have enabled a double XP token.

Daily Challenges: Daily and Career challenges differ for multiplayer and Special Ops, but they offer a consistent way of ranking up. There are three Daily challenges in multiplayer, going from winning five games to scoring five headshots with a selected weapon type. Those challenges can earn you up to 7500 XP but after completing those, you can also access a Bonus objective, consisting of two possible tasks. But you only need to complete one of those to get the 10 000 bonus XP. Once again, Infinity Ward is rewarding consistency and effort. The Special Ops challenges follow the same format and offer the same rewards, but require different benchmarks to be hit.

Career Challenges: Completing daily challenges ultimately builds up your career challenges as well. Similar statistics like kills and match wins are being considered, but they are usually split up into different milestones. Each milestone forces you to familiarize yourself with a different aspect of the game, there are plenty of them and they give a tremendous amount of XP points.

We hope this guide has proven helpful for anyone looking for info on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 prestige system.

