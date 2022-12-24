Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II and Call of Duty®: Warzone 2.0

Purchase Modern Warfare II to get access to a ton of content across three modes, including the ability to unlock 14 exclusive Operators to use across both games, as well as other ways to quickly level up the available 30 Weapon Platforms and over 50 Weapons through Multiplayer and Special Ops.

Modern Warfare II owners also get Premium XP while playing Warzone 2.0 — at the end of each match, owners will receive additional XP on top of any XP that can be earned by all players.

Plus, as already mentioned, those who own Modern Warfare II will have access to all the content coming as part of the Season 01 Reloaded update, including the first Special Ops Raid Atomgrad.

Those who want even more benefits should consider upgrading to the Vault Edition, which grants four additional Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — as Red Team 141; the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault; an ultimate version of a Weapon Blueprint with 50+ attachments; the Season 01 Battle Pass, along with 50 Battle Token Tier Skips; and more.

Stay frosty.

