Call Of Duty Warzone 2: How To Unlock Chimera Assault Rifle In

The Call of Duty franchise continues to dominate the video game market, making it the go-to game for any FPS addict. But Activision is expanding Call of Duty’s reach by including new game modes like Raids, DMZ, and even the Rocket League-inspired, Warzone Cup.





Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How to Unlock Biohazard Skin

And while Warzone 2 is still the main attraction for most free-to-play gamers, DMZ is starting to garner its own fanbase. That’s why Infinity Ward has decided to create unique rewards for those players that enjoy DMZ, like the M13B Assault Rifle and the Biohazard Skin. But, with the release of Building 21 in DMZ, players have another weapon to unlock, the Chimera Assault Rifle.

Infinity Ward has stated that Building 21 will only be accessible for a limited time. Once closed, free-to-play players will have to wait until Building 21 is activated again for DMZ.

How To Obtain Building 21 Keycard

Before players can gain access to Building 21 in DMZ, they’ll need to obtain a Building 21 Keycard in the Al Mazrah DMZ map. So, the first thing players should do is hop onto the Al Mazrah DMZ map with a decent set of gear since it’ll make getting the Keycard a lot easier.

Once inside Al Mazrah, players have several options to obtain the Building 21 Keycard. Players should also keep in mind that they’ll need to exfil to keep the Keycard, dying will make them lose it.

Option 1: S.A.M Site

The 1st option players can attempt to obtain the Building 21 Keycard is Capturing an S.A.M Site. Players should go to the one nearest to them but should be wary that other players will probably be going there as well, so a stealthy approach is recommended (Dead Silence is a good choice for a Field Upgrade).

After capturing the S.A.M Site, players must wait until it takes down a Supply Airplane. Once destroyed, it’ll drop a Supply Loadout with a chance of having the Building 21 Keycard inside.

Option 2: Orange Loot Chests

The 2nd option is a little easier but requires lots of patience since it involves opening lots of Orange Loot Chests. Players can usually find one to three Orange Loot Chests in POIs (the same ones from Warzone 2).

Additionally, Strongholds tend to have several Orange Loot Chests, but opening a Stronghold alerts all players in the match, so it’s not always recommended to do it this way.

Option 3: Wait For Loot Caches

A few minutes before the gas starts moving in, several Loot Caches will drop from the sky. Players can test their luck by looting one of these Loot Caches, but they’ll have to wait almost until the end of a DMZ match.

Options 4: Defeat DMZ Commander

The final method of obtaining the Building 21 Keycard is defeating the DMZ Commander. This boss-like unit (similar to the Chemist) will spawn in highly contested areas on a Heavy Chopper.

Once defeated, he’ll drop a special Loot Cache that can contain a Building 21 Keycard.

With the Build 21 Keycard stashed, players can now enter Building 21 from the DMZ Menu. Players will then spawn into a new area that is a lot smaller than the Al Mazrah map, especially considering it’s a building. But, in this new building, players will have to find Shadow Company instead of AQ, meaning they’re a lot tougher to beat.

There are several possible ways of finding the Chimera Assault Rifle:

Drops from Velikan Boss

Found in Orange Loot Chests

Drops from Shadow Company Soldier

So, players will have to keep their eyes peeled and make sure to check every Orange Chest and dropped loot since almost anyone can be carrying it. Once obtained, players must exfil with it equipped, thus unlocking the Chimera Assault Rifle for DMZ and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

