Call of Duty Warzone 2 – What’s the Error Code Diver in the

Call of Duty fans had a great year, as they got to enjoy a new installment in the FPS series, Modern Warfare 2. A few weeks later, the fandom also got to enjoy the sequel to the fan-favorite battle royale game Call of Duty Warzone 2.

There are already millions of players actively playing the latest Call of Duty: Warzone game. The developers have introduced better game mechanics and visuals to provide a more realistic experience to the players. But many of them are unable to enjoy the great experience.

Recently, players are encountering a driver error that has been causing them to leave a lobby or close down the game close. Undoubtedly, anyone would get frustrated with incidents like this. But running into such errors and glitches is common in video games, especially new multiplayer ones.

What is this Warzone 2 error?

The driver error that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and also Modern Warfare 2 are dealing with is also called Error 6. An error prompt pops up on the screen when the game’s about to deploy the player into the battleground. This error causes them to get kicked out of the game, and sometimes the game crashes and shuts down.

Undoubtedly, if someone had to deal with this error multiple times, it will cause them to lose their calm, and rage quit the game eventually. Activision or Infinity Ward is yet to release an official statement or a fix for the error. However, some players have discovered some fixes to eliminate this error.

How to fix this error?

As mentioned above, there are no official fixes for this driver error yet. But if the developers develop any fix for it, they will release it as a part of an in-game update. But until that happens let’s figure out what players can do to enjoy the battle royale.

Check on the game launcher if the game has any pending updates. Usually, updating the game would terminate the issues and the game will work fine.

Players can also check their GPU driver, as it might have some updates. If it does, then updating the GPU driver would resolve the problem.

High traffic on the internet servers causes these issues sometimes. So, a simple internet reboot might also solve this annoying error.

Players can also verify the integrity of the local game files. If this process detects any corrupt or missing file, the launcher will download it and fix it.

If the issues persist, then simply uninstall Call of Duty Warzone 2 to re-download and re-install it on your device.

Why is this Call of Duty error happening?

Usually, games experience these kinds of errors due to a corrupt or missing game file in the drive where the game is installed. These kinds of problems are common in every multiplayer game. Even FIFA 23 players have been facing issues while launching the game.

These errors don’t harm any hardware but can be annoying, and over time, cause players to lose interest in the game. So, developers try their best to eliminate such errors as soon as possible. So, Call of Duty players can expect to receive an update to fix this issue soon.