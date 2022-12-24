Call of Duty Warzone: Best Welgun Loadout

Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone, fans of the Call of Duty franchise can finally dabble into the Battle Royale concept of the acclaimed shooter. This time around, setpieces are replaced with vast, open environments where players can duke it out in intense matches of up to 150 combatants, using a wide variety of weapons they can upgrade to their liking.





With the Welgun being one of the more common SMGs in the game, it’s natural for a Call of Duty: Warzoneplayers to try using it in their arsenal. However, the Welgun’s rather substandard rate of fire and immense recoil can immediately make it one of the more undesirable SMGs of the bunch. However, players of Warzone who want to be prepared for all situations may consider giving the Welgun a shot, especially with the right customization.

10/10 Close-Range Domination

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

Given the short-to-midrange nature of SMGs unlike long-ranger Call of Duty: Warzone Assault Rifles, being able to use them in close-ranged incursions is key to success. At its core, the Welgun suffers with weak firing rate and rather intense recoil, making it unideal for fast-paced encounters on the get-go. Thankfully, this Close-Range Domination build can make the Welgun the best Call of Duty: Warzone companion for most players who want to get in on the action.

This toolkit takes advantage of the Welgun’s close-range potential with Acrobatic (Proficiency) and Quick (Kit), which in turn grants players additional mobility. Its weak points are also addressed with the Recoil Booster (Muzzle) and Gawain Short (Barrel), which improves the fire rate and thus improves its DPS in the process.

9/10 Unobstructed Mid-Range Buster

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

When players choose an SMG for combat, the general expectation is to use it for close-ranged encounters in Call of Duty: Warzone – which makes a gun like the Welgun a bit unideal for large battlefields. The Unobstructed Mid-Range Buster makes the weapon better-equipped for a wide array of situations.

This kit utilizes the Acrobatic (Proficiency) and Quick (Kit) to give players a bit of a mobility boost, ideal for switching locations rather quickly. And for enemies who are just about to face players in combat, this loadout has Gorenko 40 Round Mags (Magazine) and Hollow Point (Ammo Type) to shred through foes quickly, with the 320mm SA Shrouded (Barrel) giving players better control of mid-ranged locations.

8/10 Optimized Mobility

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Magazine

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

Speed and mobility are key when using SMGs in a fierce Call of Duty: Warzone battle, especially when said weapon is the Welgun. However, with the gun suffering from rather mediocre rate of fire and a strong recoil, improving these weaknesses become first priority in this Optimized Mobility toolkit.

Ideally, players of Call of Duty: Warzone who want to bait opponents should use the Recoil Booster (Muzzle) and the Gawain Short (Barrel) to ensure the Welgun gets a boosted rate of fire. Afterwards, there’s the Gawain Skeletal (Stock) to give players that much-needed movement speed boost, with the M1941 Hand Stop (Underbarrel) t o ensure players don’t harm their ADS efficiency with all that extra speed.

7/10 Everything Is Quick

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

With the SMG prioritizing short-ranged incursions in Call of Duty: Warzone firefights, it makes sense for players to want their Welgun build to contain precisely the right stats and attachments to prioritize speed. This Everything Is Quick build is designed to lead towards the fastest Welgun usage possible, which means countering the gun’s weak fire rate and rather abysmal recoil.

This is precisely where the attachments come in. The Recoil Booster (Muzzle) is placed to ensure players get the most out of the weapon’s limited range by improving rate of fire. Not only that, Acrobatic (Proficinecy) and Quick (Kit) are there to ensure players are able to reposition quickly to capitalize on short-ranged shots, allowing them to compensate for the lack of ranged firepower.

6/10 Practical Performance

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

Players who tend to play with the meta in a Call of Duty: Warzone match would want their gun to maximize their highlights despite glaring weaknesses, compensating with Sidearms and combat strategies to emphasize their weapon’s capabilities. In the case of the Welgun, this may mean improving its short-ranged capabilities in such a way that the gun excels up close but is useless in ranged combat.

This Practical Performance does the opposite – and instead gives players a rather neutral approach with attachments. At its core, Practical Performance makes use of the Recoil Booster (Muzzle) and SA Shrouded (Barrel) to balance the gun’s abysmal firing rate. Afterwards, the Acrobatic (Proficiency) and Quick (Kit) are designed to improve the player’s mobility to allow them to at least perform decently in mid-ranged combat.

5/10 Run Around The Battlefield

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mag

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

Nevermind securing supreme accuracy – huge battlefields in Call of Duty: Warzone means players can zig-zag around the battlefield quickly to obliterate foes before they can even react. This is precisely what the Run Around The Battlefield toolkit does for the Welgun, as this transforms this otherwise ordinary SMG into a bringer of doom.

This toolkit relies heavily on improving ADS and rate of fire with Recoil Booster (Muzzle), boosting the weapon’s range just far enough to be helpful in most short-to-mid-ranged incursions. Afterward, Acrobatic (Proficiency) and Quick (Kit) encourage players to move around quickly to find opponents as soon as possible. It doesn’t even matter if players secure the kill via ADS, as a good spray with the improved recoil of the Welgun are sure to obliterate foes quickly.

4/10 Up-Close Monster

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: SA 43 Folding

Underbarrel: Mark IV Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mag

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

As an SMG, it’s important to remember that the Welgun’s specialty as a Call of Duty: Warzone weapon has all to do with destroying enemies up close. While its weak firing rate and recoil make it even unideal in these situations, the right build with Up-Close Monster transforms the Welgun in a behemoth when enemies try to approach the player. This makes the Welgun a decent counter to the Call of Duty: Warzone Assault Rifle, which is usually the go-to for players due to its range.

This build banks on the Recoil Booster (Muzzle) and Gawain Short (Barrel) to drastically improve rate of fire, with the Gorenko Mags (Magazine) giving players that much-needed boost to time-to-kill with the extra mags. The SA 43 Folding (Stock) gives players better mobility up close, ensuring they’re able to fend off foes who try to steal their position.

3/10 Rush Priority

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mag

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

Fans of intense firefights know that victory in Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t always about staying alive the longest, but rather eliminating everyone the quickest. With a mobile weapon like the Welgun, the best approach here is to ambush opponents as quickly as possible and eliminate them before they even know what’s happening.

The Rush Priority build helps in this regard, transforming the Welgun into a reliable fast-paced companion. The Recoil Booster (Muzzle) is a must-have for guys who want to get into the action quickly, with the SA Shrouded (Barrel) giving the Welgun much-needed control, accuracy, and flinch resistance. The Removed Stock (Stock), Acrobatic (Perk), and Quick (Kit) are all designed to help players move much faster in between incursions.

2/10 Time Is Gold

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Monocular Reflector

Stock: SA 43M Pack

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

Sometimes, the basis of a player’s performance in Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t necessarily how many enemies they get to kill but rather how fast they’re able to secure them. A gun like the Welgun with its weak firing rate and rather abysmal recoil makes these numbers rather challenging to earn, but the Time Is Gold toolkit can drastically improve a player’s time-to-kill with this SMG.

Key to this build is the Recoil Booster (Muzzle) and SA Shrouded (Barrel) combination, which is designed precisely to boost the weapon’s firing rate. Afterward, the Monocular Reflector (Optic) and SA 43M Pack (Stock) ensure the gun can perform adequately in both ADS and hipfire, ensuring players can shoot enemies without risking their accuracy. Lastly, Hollow Point (Ammo Type) and Stippled Grip (Rear Grip) give players better recoil and even deal extra damage to limbs.

1/10 Recoil Control

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

Players who’ve used the Welgun with their custom builds in Call of Duty: Warzone would likely remember how irritating the gun can become with the wrong attachments. After all, the gun itself has rather lower-than-average recoil and rate of fire, both essential components in firefights.

This Recoil Control build gives Welgun users a better fighting chance in most situations, as this build prioritizes securing a more stable recoil performance. The build capitalizes on the Recoil Booster (Muzzle), SA Shrouded (Barrel), and Mark VI Skeletal (Underbarrel) to ensure this happens, giving players better ADS and a lesser mess in recoil. Combined with the Slate Reflector (Optic), Removed Stock (Stock), and Polymer Grip (Rear Grip), this improved recoil can further benefit players across most close-to-mid-ranged combat situations.

