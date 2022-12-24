Call the Midwife’s Miss Higgins star left ‘seething’

Call the Midwife viewers are eager to see the nurses and nuns of Nonnatus House back on their screens for the Christmas special. Mrs Higgins star Georgie Glen opened up on her surprising talent on the recorder and admitted to being left “seething” over a previous instrument mishap.
During the Christmas special, Frederick ‘Fred’ Buckle (played by Cliff Parisi) decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash.
He pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show to his wife Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) and son Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) and calls it Poplartunity Knocks.
Mrs Higgins decides that for her act she is going to play a variety size of recorders, along with the help of Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett).
Throughout the years, Mrs Higgins has been known for the interesting ways in which she likes to entertain the residents of Poplar and Nonnatus House.
Throughout the Christmas special, the talent show offers some light relief amongst some serious storylines.
When asked how much practice went into the scenes, Georgie told Express.co.uk and other press: “I practised so hard.
“I honestly, I practised day and night. I promise you it is incredibly hard to play, that big recorder is very hard to sustain a note.
“And when you are feeling a bit on edge anyway and acting it all goes. All the perfect practice at home in the bathroom just doesn’t work when you’re on set. I was trying my hardest.”
Laughing at the memory, Georgie explained: “It’s because I saw the guy holding the microphone and I suddenly realise that the whole room had gone.
“I wish I had one here for you to try because it is so hard.”
Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner, touched on a sore memory for Georgie and said: “Do you remember the time you was playing the piano in a scene and you hired a hall and practised and practised and then, what happened Georgie?”
Still reeling at the incident, Georgie explained: “They put the piano in place for when we went up to do the scene.
“I literally, I had been practising for weeks and it was a dummy piano, and so whilst everyone was getting on with it I was going excuse me!
“And they said ‘It’s ok we can add it in post’ and I thought ‘what!’ I was seething! I really was actually.
“I was really upset, it was a total miscommunication. I had been asked to learn it and I had worked hard to do that.”
Call The Midwife Christmas Special airs Sunday from 7:55pm on BBC One.
