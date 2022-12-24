Call the Midwife’s Miss Higgins star left ‘seething’

Call the Midwife viewers are eager to see the nurses and nuns of Nonnatus House back on their screens for the Christmas special. Mrs Higgins star Georgie Glen opened up on her surprising talent on the recorder and admitted to being left “seething” over a previous instrument mishap.

During the Christmas special, Frederick ‘Fred’ Buckle (played by Cliff Parisi) decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash.

He pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show to his wife Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) and son Reggie Jackson (Daniel Laurie) and calls it Poplartunity Knocks.

Mrs Higgins decides that for her act she is going to play a variety size of recorders, along with the help of Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett).

Throughout the years, Mrs Higgins has been known for the interesting ways in which she likes to entertain the residents of Poplar and Nonnatus House.

