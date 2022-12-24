Cast your vote for Express.co.uk Person of the Year 2022

In a year which saw three Prime Ministers, two Monarchs, Russia and Ukraine head to war and football come home after 56 years, 2022 has had several stand-out moments and global figures dominating the news coverage of the past 12 months. But who do you think deserves to be Express person of the year? Vote in our poll.

As we say goodbye to 2022 and reflect on the year, it’s clear it’s been one like no other. With too many to choose from, Express.co.uk whittled down the list to just 10 people who led the way with public discourse this year and shaped the world to come. Here is a brief summary of each – vote for your favourite in the poll below:

Boris Johnson led the country into the new year but his premiership came to an abrupt end in July following a wave of resignations making his position untenable. His successor Liz Truss lasted just 44 days before former Chancellor Rishi Sunak took charge amid a cost of living crisis, winter of strike action and national energy crisis.

Meanwhile, in February the world’s eyes were focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led his country through the war with Russia and shown himself to be a charismatic and humble leader, earning him admiration on a global scale.

The past year has also been a big one for football, with England’s lionesses becoming the first senior team in the country to win a major trophy after their victory at the Women’s Euros in July. Forward Beth Mead played a key role in securing the win, scoring the most goals and creating the most goal assists and chances in the tournament.

And in the Qatar World Cup, England’s men were eliminated in the Quarter Finals. However, Argentina’s win over France on penalties has been hailed as one of the greatest finals with Lionel Messi praised as the best player of all time.