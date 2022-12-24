Castle Would Make an Interesting Resurgence/DMZ Map for Call of

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has gotten off to a solid start, as much of the community seems to be pleased with the new battle royale experience. Features like interrogations add some extra complexity to gunfights, Al Mazrah is a hit with the fan base, and for better or worse, the new Gulag system has shaken things up significantly. With swimming mechanics and the updated inventory system also being solid, there is plenty to love – though the lack of resurgence maps has certainly been felt.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Resurgence was a hugely popular playlist in the original Call of Duty: Warzone, as it lowered the player count significantly and added a respawn system. The fighting took place on smaller maps like the beloved Rebirth Island, which led to different strategies and gameplay styles. With the overall experience being faster, it felt more like a traditional Call of Duty game, making it the preferred way to play for many. Fortunately, it seems like resurgence is finally making a comeback if some recent Season 2 leaks are to be believed – though Castle being the map focused on is a surprising decision.

RELATED: Call of Duty Has To Stop Making Its Paid Multiplayer Second to Warzone





Why Castle Being Warzone 2’s Resurgence Map is So Surprising

Castle is a gorgeous map set around some old Japanese buildings, with the architecture, trees, and layout allowing it to feel hugely different from other Call of Duty locations. Though the map technically has a traditional three-lane style, most of the fighting occurs on the left (or right depending on spawns) lane. This is because the main building is not actually located in the dead center of the map, which is hardly the only unique aspect of Castle. Interesting building layouts allow for several power positions, with the tower in the main building being the most obvious of them. While Castle has become a classic in the eyes of many players, there are a few reasons why it is not an obvious fit for resurgence.

First and foremost, Castle is a Treyarch map, making it a surprising inclusion for an Infinity Ward project. Still, it does seem to continue the tradition established by the original Call of Duty: Warzone, as the main map was based on Modern Warfare locations while Rebirth Island was Black Ops-inspired. This is just the tip of the iceberg, though, as the more intriguing thing about Castle is its small size.

Though Castle is a medium-large-sized 6v6 map, it is incredibly tiny for a resurgence map in its original form. With the Call of Duty Season 2 leaks also suggesting that Castle will double as a smaller DMZ map, it becomes hard to imagine the map housing numerous squads, AI strongholds, and contract objectives. In fact, it would be outright impossible, meaning that Castle will have to be significantly expanded in order for it to become a resurgence map.

Though the castle itself could still be the main focus, players should not expect to see the Call of Duty: Vanguard version of the map ported over to Warzone 2 with minimal changes. Instead, players will likely see some expansive woods and similarly designed buildings included alongside numerous never-before-seen points of interest. Perhaps some other World at War maps could be included inside this rumored resurgence location, similar to how Al Mazrah mashes together classic locations for 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. With Call of Duty: World at War being so beloved, there are several options, so fans should not be too shocked if arenas like Dome and Makin are accessible.

Obviously, this information should all be taken with a grain of salt, as the leaks only mention Castle and unofficial information should always be doubted until it is confirmed to be true. Still, the suggestion that Castle will be used inside DMZ and Warzone 2 is interesting to say the least. The castle itself is gorgeous, and it would surely be fun to fight AI and human enemies alike within its walls. Still, it will need to be expanded significantly to work as a small battle royale map. Though it was likely nobody’s first guess when thinking about potential resurgence maps, at the very least it would be an exciting play space from a visual perspective.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Could Use a Deeper Storage System