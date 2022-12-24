Celtic 4-1 St Johnstone: Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi doubles

Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 4-1 win over St Johnstone on Christmas Eve.

Reo Hatate (14, 52) and Kyogo Furuhashi (18, 40) scored two each before Jay Wright (67) got one back for the visitors as Celtic put on a dominant display to respond to Rangers’ 1-0 win over Ross County on Friday night.

There was more criticism for VAR as Hatate’s second goal and Celtic’s fourth, which was initially ruled offside, took the officials nearly three minutes to deliberate over even though he appeared to be clearly onside.

The technology later played a role in the sending off of Celtic’s David Turnbull in stoppage-time after he connected with St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews’ head with a high boot.

Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates making it 4-0 with Callum McGregor against St Johnstone





Celtic have put themselves in a commanding position in the table with their 11th consecutive win in the league ahead of the Old Firm on January 2, live on Sky Sports Football, as they look to defend their crown.

What’s next?

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action on 28 December away to Hibernian, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

St Johnstone are at home to Hearts on the same night. That game kicks-off at 7.45pm.