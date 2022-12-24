Center Parcs horror as ‘child pulled from water’ in ‘serious

A child has reportedly been pulled from the water at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster after police reported a “serious medical incident”. Police confirmed they were in attendance shortly after 11am. A witness told The Sun the incident occurred near the wave pool at the popular holiday park.

Wiltshire Police said: “We’re in attendance at Longleat Center Parcs near Warminster in support of South Western Ambulance Service following reports of a serious medical incident involving a child shortly after 11am today (24/12).

“We will provide a further update when it’s appropriate to do so.”