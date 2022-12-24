Chaos on Paris streets as crowds tear up road and hurl it at





Protests have broken out on the streets of pairs as people clash with Police outside the Kurdish cultural centre. In video footage posted on social media hundreds of people can be seen running through the streets carrying flags as people watch on. Police appear to be using tear gas to disperse the large crowds. It comes after three people died in a shooting in Paris on Friday.

The violence appears to be escalating as footage posted on social media appeared to show protestors ripping up the road to use against the police. People have been seen launching street signs, metal roads, and anything they can find people attempt to put up a barrier to stop them from getting any closer.

A 69-year-old man has been arrested following the shooting and possible racist motives are being investigated by French police. Shortly after protests broke out after a group gathered at the scene. Footage showed people starting fires on the streets on Paris and smashing car windows as police attempted to calm crowds.

The shooting has shaken the Kurdish community in Paris as the police chief met with members of the community to allay their fears. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect was clearly targeting foreigners, and had acted alone and was not officially affiliated with any extreme-right or other radical movements. Kurdish activists said they had recently been warned by police of threats to Kurdish targets. In 2013, three women Kurdish activists, including Sakine Cansiz, a founder of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, were found shot dead at a Kurdish center in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. “Thoughts to the victims, to the people who are struggling to live, to their families and loved ones. Recognition to our law enforcement for their courage and composure.”