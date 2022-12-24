Chelsea have Emiliano Martinez transfer heavily endorsed by Joe

Chelsea have been urged to move for Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in January amid their concerns between the posts. Edouard Mendy had been first-choice and was named Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper for 2021 as he was a bedrock in the Blues’ Champions League winning side, but has since been ousted by new boss Graham Potter.

The former Brighton coach has preferred Kepa Arrizabalaga instead during his short tenure so far at Stamford Bridge, as the Spaniard’s style of play suits the system that Potter wants to play more than Mendy. However, there are still worries regarding Kepa, as the ex-Atletico Madrid man has struggled since moving to the Premier League and has made several high-profile mistakes during his time at the club.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole believes that Villa’s Martinez would be a strong candidate to come in this transfer window as one of Potter’s first signings after his impressive displays at the World Cup. “Martinez for me,” Cole told the All to Play For podcast.

“I watched him, he didn’t have that many shots to face because they were so good in front of him, but you know what he is good at? Crossing, commanding, and you know he’s connected to his back four. In the big moments, he delivered. If I’m Chelsea I am tabling a bid for him now. I think he was outstanding.”