Christmas cactus won’t like a cool environment

Q: I was given a Christmas cactus plant by a co-worker at our company party a couple of weeks ago. I’m saddened that it has dropped a few flower buds and want to know if you have any words of advice on keeping the balance of the buds and blooms. Thanks in advance. – N.G., Albuquerque

A: First I want you to know that your Christmas cactus won’t enjoy living anywhere cool. See if the place you’ve set the plant is chilly and if so, move it away a bit to keep it warmer.

My next thought will be about water. No, it won’t enjoy being kept soggy wet at all. That brings up the thought about what it’s planted in. A pot that doesn’t drain? That will equal a quick death.

Does the plant have decorative paper wrapped around it? If so, you need to cut it away from the bottom so the plant will be allowed to drain. Just be sure to do any wrapper cutting over the sink. If there is collected water and all of a sudden you cut the wrapper, you could easily have a big wet mess to deal with.

On that note, you will need a saucer to set the pot on, so be prepared. If too much water isn’t the cause of the bud drop, know that you will want to keep the Christmas cactus dampened pretty consistently. Never allow it to get too dry or the plant, in a life preserving measure, will abort the bloom and concentrate on saving itself.

So much of how often you’ll need to water depends on how warm the house is kept and where it lives in your home.

Once the blooming is done you will want to back off on the watering.

Even though the Christmas isn’t really a “cactus,” it will not use or require as much water. Treat it as you would a loved houseplant, again not being allowed to dry out completely between waterings, but not kept as consistently damp as is required while it’s in bud and bloom.

Q: I told a friend that I really want to grow trumpet vines along a chain link fence I have at my place. She brought me a couple of mature dry seed pods from her mom’s plants that are full of these papery seeds. So what do I need to do in order to get the seed to grow? – D.D., Bernalillo

A: I’ll suggest two ways to do this. First, I want you to open the seed pods and decant all the papery seed. Do this somewhere absolutely no breeze or you’ll have them everywhere. They are very light and the paper “wings” give them the ability to be aloft.

Once you’ve gotten all the seeds out of the pods, I’d put them on a paper plate and stir them around often to make sure they are dry.

After a couple of weeks of stir drying the seed, go to the chain link fence and make a fairly shallow trench along it. The trench doesn’t need to be very deep, just deep enough to hold the seed. Sprinkle it along the trench and then move the soil back over the seed. Use the back of a hoe or walk along the trench to cement everything in place.

Then, using a watering can, wet the soil without dislodging the seed. Every three weeks, give the line of seed a watering can drink. Come spring they should pop.

To be sure you can get some to grow, keep half of your seed back and stored in a paper bag someplace like an unheated garage or very cool pantry until early March and plant another trench just to the outside of the first planting. By then, you’ll want to water more often.

Mother Nature willing, you should get germination galore and have a fence full of trumpet vine.

Happy holidays everybody and to a New Year with a bunch of happy plants while you’re out there Diggin’ In!

