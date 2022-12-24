Christmas Day opening hours for Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Aldi and more

Major retailers including supermarkets like Aldi, Asda, Tesco and Lidl close early on a Sunday, and this year, many of them will remain completely closed to mark Christmas Day. While shoppers have enjoyed extended opening times in the lead-up to this anticipated bank holiday, stores across the country will shut their doors from this evening to give their staff a well-deserved break. Express.co.uk have rounded up a list of trading hours for the nation’s biggest supermarkets this festive season.
Aldi
Known as one of the nation’s most popular budget supermarkets, Aldi has made its mark as one of the cheapest places to buy a range of festive favourites, from frozen turkey crowns to mince pies.
While the affordable supermarket chain has observed extended opening hours earlier this week for last-minute shoppers, customers only have until this evening to visit stores before they close for two days.
Most Aldi shops across the country will be open from 7am to 6pm today before closing their doors on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) and Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).
Customers are urged to check their nearest store for exact opening hours, though the majority of stores will not re-open until 8am on Tuesday, December 27.
Lidl
Lidl customers will be able to shop in-store between 7am and 7pm today, though shops across the UK will close for Christmas Day tomorrow.
The majority of Lidl stores will open their doors once again from 10am on Monday, December 26, though shoppers are advised to check their local opening hours before making the journey.
Co-op
UK stores are expected to remain open from 7am until the later time of 9pm today, though shoppers will be unable to visit their local co-op on Christmas Day.
Most shops will welcome customers from 8am to 8pm on Boxing Day, but it is best to check the exact opening hours for your nearest co-op.
Morrisons
Morrisons has welcomed shoppers as late as midnight this week, though the extended opening hours will come to an end today.
Most stores across the UK will trade for 12 hours between 6am and 6pm, before closing until Boxing Day. Customers will be able to re-stock their cupboards from 9am on Monday, December 26, with most Morrison’s stores staying open until 6pm.
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s will be open from 6am to 7pm on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
