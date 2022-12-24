Christmas Day opening hours for Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Aldi and more

Major retailers including supermarkets like Aldi, Asda, Tesco and Lidl close early on a Sunday, and this year, many of them will remain completely closed to mark Christmas Day. While shoppers have enjoyed extended opening times in the lead-up to this anticipated bank holiday, stores across the country will shut their doors from this evening to give their staff a well-deserved break. Express.co.uk have rounded up a list of trading hours for the nation’s biggest supermarkets this festive season.

Aldi

Known as one of the nation’s most popular budget supermarkets, Aldi has made its mark as one of the cheapest places to buy a range of festive favourites, from frozen turkey crowns to mince pies.

While the affordable supermarket chain has observed extended opening hours earlier this week for last-minute shoppers, customers only have until this evening to visit stores before they close for two days.

Most Aldi shops across the country will be open from 7am to 6pm today before closing their doors on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25) and Boxing Day (Monday, December 26).

Customers are urged to check their nearest store for exact opening hours, though the majority of stores will not re-open until 8am on Tuesday, December 27.

