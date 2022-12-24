Cloudverse 100: The people building the next generation of the

Cloud computing has dominated the tech industry, created armfuls of multi-billion dollar companies, and it’s still growing exponentially. McKinsey predicts that $3 trillion in cloud spending is up for grabs in the next decade meaning it will create even more multi-billion businesses.

All of that makes cloud computing an excellent career choice now and for years to come. To that purpose, we created this list of people to know who are working on the next iterations of the cloud. We selected people based on criteria like the impact of their work and the size of their personal networks. We looked for leaders in six categories that make up the cloud universe — or cloudverse.

They are people at startups, at publicly traded tech companies, those who work as CIOs or IT professionals, as open source developers, as recruiters, and at large cloud providers. Read on for the 2022 Cloudverse 100 list, organized alphabetically. To see only people in a single category, click on “filter by category.”