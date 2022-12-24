Coronation Street’s Kevin star breaks down talking about health

Michael Le Vell, who is best known for his role as Kevin Webster, joined his Coronation Street co-stars to sing a track from The Greatest Showman. In a video shown before the performance, he was seen breaking down in tears as he candidly opened up about his mental health battle.
Standing on the Corrie cobbles, Michael said: “We’ve got a good tuba part from me,” while co-star Rob told him: “Don’t put yourself down.”
The Kevin Webster star continued: “I know but I feel anxious about it.”
Viewers saw the Coronation Street cast in the iconic Rovers Return rehearsing their performance and as the lyrics “We are warriors, that’s what we’ve become” was sung, Michael began to tear up.
Overcome with emotion, he told his castmates: “That made me cry, those words. They made me cry those words.”
READ MORE: Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ real father of Chloe’s baby in Paddy twist
Speaking to the camera, he explained: “There was just something so powerful and emotional us all doing it together.”
Away from rehearsalss, Debbie Webster actress Sue Devaney asked Michael: “How are you finidng it so far?
“You got emotional at one point didn’t you?”
“I get anxious doing my proper job, you know, which is acting, even after all these years,” he replied.
Shaun Eley continued: “That performance was incredible, Team corrie all the way #BritainGetSinging @ChanniqueSB.”
Liam McCheyne tweeted: “BritainGetSinging congratulations, team corrie on the opening song of the show, an amazing performance, and have done yourselves very proud.”
Ciara Lawrence shared: “team #corrie were SO GOOD omg, that made me emotional #BritainGetSinging @itvcorrie.”
Also taking part on the show was the Loose Women panel, Love Island stars, the Emmerdale cast, and The Chase quizzers.
Source link