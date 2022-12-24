Coronation Street’s Kevin star breaks down talking about health

Michael Le Vell, who is best known for his role as Kevin Webster, joined his Coronation Street co-stars to sing a track from The Greatest Showman. In a video shown before the performance, he was seen breaking down in tears as he candidly opened up about his mental health battle.

Standing on the Corrie cobbles, Michael said: “We’ve got a good tuba part from me,” while co-star Rob told him: “Don’t put yourself down.”

The Kevin Webster star continued: “I know but I feel anxious about it.”

Viewers saw the Coronation Street cast in the iconic Rovers Return rehearsing their performance and as the lyrics “We are warriors, that’s what we’ve become” was sung, Michael began to tear up.

Overcome with emotion, he told his castmates: “That made me cry, those words. They made me cry those words.”

