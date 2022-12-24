Craig Gordon suffers horror leg injury after 50-50 tackle for

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon was the victim of a horror injury in the Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. Worries now loom over the 39-year-old veteran goalkeeper’s future in football after the potentially career-ending incident.
Festive cheer quickly descended into festive fear at Tannadice Park after Gordon collided with United striker Steven Fletcher at speed in the 76th minute. Images circulating on social media in the aftermath show the gruesome results of the meaty collision, with the Hearts stopper undoubtedly coming off worse.
Images of the gruesome injury have begun to swirl across social media, with the extent of the horror collision becoming clear at the worst possible time, with his 40th birthday also on the horizon on December 31st. The injury can be seen here, though viewer discretion is firmly advised, given the severe nature of the aftermath.
Lawrence Shankland’s 94th-minute penalty to equalise for a second time and rescue a 2-2 draw sparked late celebrations among Hearts’ travelling supporters. Robbie Nielson’s side have moved level on points with third-place Aberdeen with a game in hand. However, Gordon’s injury put a dampener on the result, and Hearts now face a nervous wait for an update.
After full-time, Jam Tarts boss Neilson didn’t sound optimistic about his goalkeeper’s condition after the crunching 50-50 with Fletcher.
He told BBC Radio Scotland: “He’s away up to hospital, it’s not looking great. I’m devastated for him, but he’ll get through it. The big man’s a warrior, and we’ll just help him through it, and we’ll see where we are in the next couple of days.”
Gordon has made 590 career appearances, including 254 for Hearts, after graduating from the club’s academy in 2001 and returning from a silverware-lined six-year stint at Celtic in 2020.
He also enjoyed time in England, making 94 appearances for Sunderland between 2007 to 2012, and has earned 74 caps for Scotland.
But his time with the Hoops will be the period of his career he looks back on most fondly, scooping up Scottish Premiership titles and regularly playing in the Champions League.
Gordon won 12 trophies at Celtic, highlighted by his role as Brendan Rodgers’ No 1 in the 2016/17 invincibles season.
He will leave an iconic legacy in Scottish football when he hangs up the gloves, but many will hope that decision isn’t forced early if the damage to his leg is beyond complete repair.
