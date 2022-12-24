Crystal Palace plan Maxi Jazz tribute after Faithless singer’s

“I love Crystal Palace more than I love football,” he told JOE back in 2016 before revealing his favourite player: “I’d like to pick one of the current ones actually because I’m bad with backwards and reverse gear and stuff. So right now, Benteke is my man, him and James McArthur.”

Faithless, a dance band that formed in 1995, were known for singles including We Come 1, which reached top three in the charts in 2001 and dance hit Insomnia, which reached third in 1996.

A statement shared on his Instagram said: “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course , a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”