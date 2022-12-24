DEAL OF THE DAY: Buy bestselling Dior Sauvage for under £45





One of the most popular fragrances is Dior’s Sauvage and the fragrance is often a go-to pick for men when they want to smell their best. Typically pricy, shoppers can now take advantage of a new deal that will bring it to its lowest price yet.

With over 3,000 glowing reviews, Dior Sauvage continues to be one of the most popular fragrances for men. According to research from Hey Discount, it’s the second most popular gift this year and is also the most searched for perfume on Google. You can buy it perfume format, which will last longer, or in toilette format, which is cheaper. While a 60ml bottle of Sauvage in toilette form is typically £65 on shops like Boots and Sephora, shoppers can now use a Top Cashback deal to save money off its price and buy it for under £45.

Top Cashback is offering new members a deal where they can get £15 off and two percent cashback when they sign up and spend over £15 at selected retailers. Sephora has currently discounted Dior Sauvage to only £58.50, so the added Top Cashback deal will bring it down to only £42.33, excluding shipping. The deal is only available until December 31, 2022 so redeem it now. 1. Join Top Cashback and sign up here. 2. Search for Sephora and select “Get Cashback Now” 3. Shop on Sephora, add the Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette or spend at least £15 or more, then checkout as usual. 4. The sign up bonus and cash back will appear in your Top Cashback account within seven days of your purchase. The cash back will become payable after the Sephora returns period is over and they have paid Top Cashback the commission for your purchase.

There are over 2,900 five star reviews on the toilette on Sephora with shoppers praising its high quality and results. Jeremym43 added: “I usually wear it everyday and receive lots of compliments.” Kristina agreed: “My husband’s favourite perfume. Stylish, very fresh, classy, specific, distinctive and recognisable. I recommend it to any man who doesn’t want to go unnoticed.” Ttrav88 also wrote: “Super good masculine scent. Great for making a strong impression.”