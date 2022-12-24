Dog ‘started fire’ after accidentally turning hairdryer in Essex

A dog reportedly started a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on. Following reports of a smoke-filled house, crews from Essex Fire Service were called to Hockley on Saturday evening.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze after locating it in the bedroom.

The dog was waiting by the front door when the homeowner returned and both were treated for smoke inhalation.

The brigade has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.

Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.