Dog ‘started fire’ after accidentally turning hairdryer in Essex

A dog reportedly started a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on. Following reports of a smoke-filled house, crews from Essex Fire Service were called to Hockley on Saturday evening.
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze after locating it in the bedroom.
The dog was waiting by the front door when the homeowner returned and both were treated for smoke inhalation.
The brigade has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.
Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.
“We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed.
“We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed a turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress.
“Once you’ve finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners please take a moment to unplug them.
