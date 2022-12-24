Drivers warned as many could drink drive this Christmas

According to DfT statistics, having been declining in the early 2000s and 2010s, drink driving incidents have been on the up since 2014.

This is still a large decrease from the 5,630 serious collisions recorded in 1979 – the worst year on record for drink driving accidents.

That said, over the last five Christmas periods, almost 5,000 drink driving-related collisions have been recorded in November and December alone.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the drink driving alcohol limit for drivers is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood (the “blood limit”).