EastEnders’ Linda Carter star shares fears of ‘being written out’

Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) first arrived on Albert Square in 2013 and has fast become an EastEnders icon. However, despite being on the BBC soap for almost 10 years, the actress admitted she is still worried she could be written out.

Speaking to Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen, Kellie teased the upcoming Christmas storyline and shared her fears for the future.

Matt remarked: “EastEnders at Christmas, it must be one of the most exciting times of year right?”

“It is! I love Christmas on the Square,” Kellie replied. “I joined when it was Christmas.

“So my first ever scene was literally driving onto the Sqaure and getting out and looking up at the pub.

