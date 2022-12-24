Elderly drivers should face ‘more frequent’ licence renewals

The Older Drivers Task Force has warned that there will be more than one million drivers over the age of 85 by 2025. It added it is “vital” that changes are made to “prepare for this demographic change”. However, some have slammed the proposed changes.

Despite the calls, there are no official Government plans to go through with any proposals as of yet.

Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, said that while the introduction of a maximum driving age could be “unfair”, there are other solutions that could help.

Mr Hixon added: “There is currently no upper age limit on driving, however, you are required to renew your licence at the age of 70 and again every three years after your 70th birthday.

“The licence renewal requires confidential medical details to be submitted to the DVLA to ensure you are capable and competent enough to continue driving on the road.

