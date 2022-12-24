

© Reuters. Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg ‘Wildly Under Qualified’ To Run Metaverse



Benzinga – Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t the right person to run the metaverse.

On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is “under qualified” to launch the metaverse.

Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed concerns about Zuckerberg overseeing the virtual world.

She also mocked Zuckerberg’s metaverse avatar and said, “this is bad art,” and even an indie game looks better than this.