Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Benzinga – Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t the right person to run the metaverse.
On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is “under qualified” to launch the metaverse.
Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed concerns about Zuckerberg overseeing the virtual world.
She also mocked Zuckerberg’s metaverse avatar and said, “this is bad art,” and even an indie game looks better than this.
If zuck “oversees the Metaverse”, it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. also this is bad art
The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better https://t.co/n8Cuv4f0uJ pic.twitter.com/0G46MlWIP2
