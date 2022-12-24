Energy bills to hit £3,000 next year

However, much of this extra support is not continuing next year which means certain households could face an additional £1,050 in costs annually.

This is despite the Government continuing with its cost of living payments for those on means-tested benefits, pensioners and people with disabilities.

According to Ms Suter, households have already “exhausted” their options when it comes to saving money on energy costs and removing further support could be detrimental to many people.

The finance expert added: “On top of this, the Government hasn’t said it will be providing the universal £400 off energy bills that it has handed out to every household this winter.