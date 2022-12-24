Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings, special weather

“We have a fast-moving Alberta clipper that is going to be moving through the area,” said Environment Canada’s Rose Carlsen.

She said the areas under a snowfall warning could see about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow – that’s about four to six inches.

“It’s not going to be one of those lingering week-long snowfalls like we’ve been having lately but with the quick nature of the system, it will be a quick dump of snow,” Carlsen said.

Carlsen said the southwestern area of the province could see some freezing rain and gusting winds as the clipper leaves the area.

“Some areas might get above zero on the far southwestern areas of Saskatchewan,” Carlsen said.

But after this system makes its way out of the province, Carlsen said the temperature will see an increase as well.

“It’s going to feel pretty warm – it’s going to be more around pretty normal temperatures for this time of the year but because of the deep cold we have been under for a while it is going to feel much more tropical almost,” Carlsen said.