Environment Ministry signs cooperation pact with American Friends

The Ministry of Environment and the Quaker organisation-run American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) on Thursday signed a MoU on preparing strategic environmental assessments.

According to a Ministry announcement yesterday, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on “ Cooperation in Developing General Guidelines for Strategic Environmental Assessment ” was presided over by Sao Sopheap, Secretary of State for the Environment Ministry, and Sandra Veloso, Regional Director Asia of AFSC.

Sopheap said that the Ministry has improved the environmental impact assessments for development projects in the country by accelerating and improving the quality of environmental and social impact studies.

He said that the success of this strategic environmental assessment project requires the development of a clear legal framework and strategic plan, competent human resources as well as the cooperation of relevant ministries / institutions, local authorities, development partners and stakeholders.

Veloso said the signing of the MoU was a new step in cooperation between the Ministry of the Environment and the AFSC.

According to the Ministry, in the past, the two sides have jointly developed legal documents related to environmental impact assessments, such as the “Manual for Involuntary Settlement of Private Investment Projects”.

It said both sides now are setting out to work together to develop a general guideline on Strategic Environmental Assessment, which will be a mechanism for ensuring environmental sustainability.

The Ministry said Veloso also strongly hopes to strengthen and expand joint work in the field of environment on climate change.