Europe’s prettiest winter destination is ‘unforgettable’

Winter holidays can add a little sparkle to an often glum time of year. Photobox found Europe’s best winter destinations by looking at the number of Christmas markets, decorations and winter activities.

The Dutch capital was the winning city and ranked as the most festive destination in Europe.

The Photobox team said: “The city is transformed with lights all over the capital, a Christmas tree in the heart of the city and an outdoor ice rink for a 100 percent festive Dutch experience and to create unforgettable memories with family and friends.”

During the winter months, tourists will find twinkling Christmas lights draped all along Amsterdam’s streets and trees.

Although it’s not cold enough every year, the city’s canals sometimes freeze and tourists can admire Amsterdam’s skilled skaters as they glide through the city.

