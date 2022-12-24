Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65 as bandmates lead

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz died on Friday, December 23, at age 65. The news of his death was announced by the group via a heartfelt Facebook publication.
In a poignant statement, the group revealed they were “heartbroken” over the tragic passing of their bandmate.
The Brixton-born singer was praised as a “lovely human being” and a “brilliant lyricist”.
The statement read: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night.
“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways.
“He gave proper meaning and message to our music.
“He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible.”
Maxi’s co-stars added: “It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.
“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”
The message was signed off by core members Rollo and Sister Bliss.
Source link