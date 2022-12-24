Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65 as bandmates lead

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz died on Friday, December 23, at age 65. The news of his death was announced by the group via a heartfelt Facebook publication.

In a poignant statement, the group revealed they were “heartbroken” over the tragic passing of their bandmate.

The Brixton-born singer was praised as a “lovely human being” and a “brilliant lyricist”.

The statement read: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways.