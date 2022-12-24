Family ‘heartbroken’ as teen dead after ambulance never showed up





The “heartbroken” family of the teenager are now desperate for answers after an ambulance failed to respond to an initial 999 call, which was made by the 19-year-old himself. StokeonTrentLive have revealed the call was made, regarding Brad’s condition at 6.12pm on December 18. The team at West Midlands Ambulance Service were so busy with emergenies, similar to that of Brad, and hospital handover displayed that no ambulance was dispatched to the teenager.

Speaking of Brad, they said: “He was one of the nicest lads you could meet. He was just lovely, lovely kind-mannered lad. We are heartbroken.” The 19-year-old has been living in Beaconsfield Drive, in Blurton. He had attended Ormiston Sir Stanley Matthews Academy. An ambulance spokesperson said: “At the time of the original call – at 6.12pm on Sunday – the trust was experiencing long handover delays at hospitals and had 78 other calls of the same category awaiting dispatch in the county. READ MORE: Rob Burrow’s dad furious as ‘scum of a person’ vandalises son’s disability van

“Unfortunately, this meant that we were not able to dispatch an ambulance to Mr Holder at the time.” They added: “A further call – at 9.04am on Monday – was triaged as Category 1 with the first ambulance arriving six minutes later. “In total, two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival they discovered Mr Holder. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at the scene.” They continued: “The ambulance service relies on each part of the health and social care system working together so that our ambulances can get to patients in the community quickly. Sadly, the pressures we are seeing in health and social care lead to long hospital handover delays with our crews left caring for patients that need admitting to hospital rather than responding to the next call. The result is that our crews are delayed reaching patients. DON’T MISS Former rugby player Rob Burrow’s health has gravely deteriorated [INSIGHT]

“We are working incredibly hard with all of our NHS and social care partners to prevent these delays.” They also added that they are “looking at new ways to safely hand over patients quickly so that our crews can respond more rapidly and save more lives.” Anyone who saw Bradley before he passed away should call the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.