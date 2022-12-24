Fantasizing May Be Healthy In A Relationship. Here’s Why – The

While most of us have fantasies, very few of us are sharing them with our special someone — no matter how much we want to. In fact, according to Healthline, even though 77% of us want to act out our fantasies, less than 20% of us have ever brought it up with our partner.

“The truth is a lot of couples lack creativity in the bedroom and often feel that things become boring, so their sex life dwindles down,” notes psychologist and sex therapist Dr. Christopher Ryan Jones in Brides. He says he encourages his clients to share and act out their fantasies, allowing them to “feel the sense of excitement and exploration that they did earlier in their relationship.”

To broach the subject of fantasies with your partner, clinical sexologist and certified sex counselor Ava Cadell, PhD shared with Women’s Health that it’s best to keep things light and fun at first. “Playfully tell your partner that you have fantasies you would like to share with them.” She said if they’re open to the idea, start with the “mild ones,” like making out in public, or doing a little dirty dancing.