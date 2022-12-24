Categories
Travel

FedEx truck rolls over, closes part of I-275 in Pinellas


A crash involving an overturned FedEx truck in Pinellas County closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 for almost three hours Saturday morning.

The driver, a 23-year-old Orlando man, was traveling south near the Roosevelt Boulevard exit in Pinellas County shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and struck a barrier located on the right shoulder, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver then over-corrected back across the travel lanes and struck a concrete barrier wall, the report said. The impact propelled a section of the barrier wall to rest in the southbound travel lanes of I-275.

A large tractor-trailer truck overturned on Interstate 275 near Roosevelt Boulevard, causing minor injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
A large tractor-trailer truck overturned on Interstate 275 near Roosevelt Boulevard, causing minor injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. [ Florida Highway Patrol ]

The truck continued over the barrier wall and overturned before coming to rest in the travel lanes of the exit ramp. The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-275 until 9:11 a.m. as crews dealt with a diesel spill and attended to the driver, who suffered minor injuries.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.