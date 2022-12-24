FedEx truck rolls over, closes part of I-275 in Pinellas

A crash involving an overturned FedEx truck in Pinellas County closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 for almost three hours Saturday morning.

The driver, a 23-year-old Orlando man, was traveling south near the Roosevelt Boulevard exit in Pinellas County shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and struck a barrier located on the right shoulder, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver then over-corrected back across the travel lanes and struck a concrete barrier wall, the report said. The impact propelled a section of the barrier wall to rest in the southbound travel lanes of I-275.

The truck continued over the barrier wall and overturned before coming to rest in the travel lanes of the exit ramp. The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-275 until 9:11 a.m. as crews dealt with a diesel spill and attended to the driver, who suffered minor injuries.