Final 5 DC Movies Releasing Before James Gunn’s Reboot

The DCEU as we know it will soon come to a close. Warner Brother Discovery will soon release its final 5 movies before James Gunn and Peter Safran reboot the DCU with a brand new slate of movies.

DC Studio’s new co-CEOs have been developing the overarching story for the new DCU since November. This new vision will begin with a new Superman movie being written by James Gunn himself, with the rest of the new DC slate set to be revealed next month.

Before the rebooted DCU can start, the current DCEU must come to a close. These are the final 5 DC movies from the old regime to come before James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe begins!

Last 5 DC Extended Universe Movies

1. Shazam!: Fury of the Gods (March 17, 2023)

DC

Zachary Levi and Asher Angel will bring Billy Batson and his superhero alter-ego Shazam back to the big screen in a second Shazam! movie, this one upping the ante for the hero in a solo setting.

Along with his entire Shazam family returning to expand on their powers more fully, Billy and his crew will be in for an immense challenge with their latest villains. Hollywood icons Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren will star in this sequel as Kalypso and Hespera, with Rachel Zegler playing Anthea and completing the powerful trio known as the Daughters of Atlas.

Trailers have highlighted a great deal of action and drama, and with the threat of the gods looming heavily over the core heroes, this new outing should be an exciting follow-up to one of the most highly-praised DC movies in recent memory.

2. The Flash (June 23, 2023)

DC

Even with the immense drama surrounding The Flash thanks to leading star Ezra Miller’s troubles off camera, WBD is hoping that their first DCU solo movie will set the stage for an exciting future. Thankfully, Miller’s Flash will be far from the only major character, as they’ll share the spotlight with Michael Keaton in his return to the cape and cowl of Batman.

The DCEU’s future will likely not include Ezra Miller as the Flash, but hopefully, his co-stars Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck will return in Gunn’s new DCEU through the multiverse at some point.

3. Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023)

DC Comics

Having been moved from an HBO Max debut to a theatrical release, Blue Beetle looks to bring the franchise’s first-ever Latino leading man to the big screen with an almost all-Latin cast sharing the spotlight.

Xolo Maridueñao will take on the leading role of Jaime Reyes as the teenager discovers the Blue Beetle scarab, an alien artifact that morphs into a beetle-inspired suit allowing him to fight crime and even travel through space.

Maridueñao has an all-star cast surrounding him, including comedy icon George Lopez, Harvey Guillen, Susan Sarandon, and possibly even Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis, as they give Blue Beetle his first movie.

After being heavily utilized in the animated realm during Young Justice‘s run, Jaime Reyes will look to make a similar impact in his live-action debut and give the DCU a young hero to build upon for many years to come.

Blue Beetle’s 2023 release date is unfortunate for the future of the franchise, as it is unclear if the movie will end up in the old DCEU as it was intended or if the movie can somehow find a place in Gunn’s new DCU.

4. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25, 2023)

DC Studios

Dealing with its own round of controversy behind the scenes, the sequel to the DCU’s biggest financial hit to date looks to push the boundaries of Arthur Curry’s world well past the borders of Atlantis. And on top of the drama surrounding leading actress Amber Heard, the movie’s release was delayed by nearly a year, although fans now have a small idea of what they’ll see on screen.

Following that delay, director James Wan shared a number of concept art images teasing new worlds that Aquaman 2 will explore, which even includes another battle with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta before the actor becomes Wonder Man for the MCU.

Recent reports have indicated that it is unlikely that Jason Momoa will return as Aquaman in the new DCU, but rumors are starting to surface of Momoa playing another DC character, Lobo.

5. Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4th, 2024)

DC Studios

Unlike the other four projects listed, Joker: Folie à Deux does not take place in the ‘DCU’ (the universe started by Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel). Instead, the sequel will continue to explore the standalone universe started by 2019’s Joker, and will likely be the last DC movie released before James Gunn’s Superman movie.

While Arthur lived his life as a sad loner on his first go-around, this time he will be joined in Joker 2 for a musical outing with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

Production just recently got underway with director Todd Phillips returning and he has already shared the first look at Arthur’s return. Nonetheless, fans of the critically-acclaimed first outing will be waiting a while to see how the story continues with almost two full years to go until release.

But will Phoenix, Gaga, or Folie à Deux be able to land the clown franchise another Oscar nod when the 2025 awards season rolls around?

