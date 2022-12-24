Forced Marriage & 9 Other Strange Relationship-Based Match Types

Families can be the greatest thing, or sometimes they can just be the absolute worst. One of the best things about professional wrestling is that you can beat the heck out of any family that you think is the worst. You can add all sorts of ridiculous stipulations to a match to force someone into doing something that they would otherwise never do.





RELATED: 5 WWE Stipulations That Meant Nothing (& 5 They Actually Followed Through)

Only in wrestling can you force someone to marry you, be your servant, take a paternity test, or even question who you’re related to. Fans have seen these happen countless times across WWE and WCW. You just have to defeat your opponent in a wrestling match with the stakes raised.

THESPORTSTER VIDEO OF THE DAY

10/10 Forced Marriage – Till Death Do Us Part

After Kane lost his mask, things got a little weirder for The Big Red Monster. He even developed a little crush on Lita. But she happened to have been dating Matt Hardy in real life (at least at the start of this angle) and in the storylines too.

Naturally, since he couldn’t woo her with his devilish charm, Kane and Matt Hardy fought in a Till Death Do Us Part match. Kane won and won the right to marry Lita and even carry his demon seed.

9/10 A Child’s Parentage – Custody Of Dominik

He might be doing his best to a smarmy SOB now with Judgment Day, but years ago a young Dominik Mysterio was the subject of a wrestling family drama. Eddie Guerrero had tried to convince the world that Dominik Mysterio was really his secret love child.

RELATED: 9 Wrestlers Who Have Unmasked Rey Mysterio

That custody was put into doubt and hoisted high above the MCI Center in Washington DC for Rey and Eddie to fight it out in a ladder match, which Rey won in an emotional finale to get his son back.

8/10 Forced Personal Assistant – Nikki Bella Vs. Brie Bella

For several months, thanks to The Authority waging war against The Yes Movement, Brie quit the WWE rather than let her husband (or herself) be humiliated.

That meant that The Authority took our their frustrations on Nikki. Once Brie decided to fight for the family’s honor, Nikki turned on her twin and aligned herself with Stephanie. She would defeat her sister at Hell In A Cell, forcing Brie to be her personal assistant for a month.

7/10 A Mother’s Love – Judy Bagwell On A Forklift

Is there a more famous mother in professional wrestling than Judy Bagwell? Kanyon seemed to think so, that’s why he kidnapped her. The only way for Buff to get his mother back – you guessed it – climb up the ladder where she was hanging by a pole.

No, in actuality, she was hoisted above the ringside area in a forklift at New Blood Rising. Should Kanyon win, Judy was going to be forced to be Kanyon’s valet. Even with help from David Arquette of all people, Kanyon couldn’t get the job done and Judy was reunited with her son.

6/10 Strained Relations – Viagra On A Pole Match

Shane Douglas and Torrie Wilson were doing their best as a power couple during the latter days of WCW. Shane certainly tried to do his best too and for some reason, Billy Kidman was able to capture The Franchise’s less than stellar effort on tape for the world to see.

RELATED: Torrie Wilson’s Career Told In Photos, Through The Years

Naturally the only way to settle this situation both in and out of the ring was to have a bottle of male enhancement pills hanging from a pole above the ring. How this helped Shane in the bedroom is anyone’s guess, but he was able to win the match.

5/10 Rights To Your Wife – Indecent Proposal Match

During the latter days of the New Generation and the early days of the Attitude Era, there weren’t many sicker puppies around than Goldust. Except maybe The Loose Cannon Brian Pillman. Pillman had lust in his eyes for Goldust’s wife, Marlena. For fans in the know, the two dated back in WCW, which lent to the storyline.

Pillman challenged Goldust to an Indecent Proposal match, where if he won (which he did), he would get Marlena for thirty days. Fans got a few installments of Brian Pillman’s XXX-Files, but his untimely death ended the angle.

4/10 A Brother’s Acceptance – Greenwich Street Fight

Believe it or not, there was a time when Stephanie McMahon was actually just a sweet and innocent girl, stepping onto the world’s stage of her father’s company. She would fall for rising superstar Andrew “Test” Martin, which was something that Shane McMahon wasn’t going to stand for.

Unless of course, Test could defeat the boy prince in a match. Actually it was just a Greenwich Street Fight. But once Test defeated Shane-O-Mac, he was accepting of their courtship and stayed out of his sister’s way.

3/10 Marriage Annulment – No Holds Barred

Shane Vs. Test was the first time that McMahon family drama had entered the wrestling business, but certainly wasn’t going to the last. After Triple H drugged and forced his own hand in marriage onto dear, sweet Stephanie, Mr. McMahon was left with no other option except face The Game in a No Holds Barred match.

Had he won, Triple H and Stephanie’s marriage would be annulled. But when you have your daughter kidnapped by The Undertaker, you kind of remember things like that. Instead of helping her father win, she joined forces with Triple H and the first McMahon-Helmsley Era was born.

2/10 Loser Gets Fired – I Quit Match

Eventually, Stephanie and Vince patched things up and the family was whole again. But in 2003, Stephanie had a change of heart. As SmackDown GM, she tried to revolutionize the blue brand by signing superstars like Zack Gowen.

Vince was not a fan of his daughter’s decision-making, so he did what any father/boss would do. He challenged her to an I Quit match, so he could choke the life out of his own daughter until she said those two magic words.

1/10 Acknowledge Me – I Quit Hell In A Cell Match

Main Event Jey Uso might be one hundred percent down with the Tribal Chief now. But when Roman’s epic reign began, he wasn’t quite on board. He pledged his fealty to his cousin, but questioned his alliance with Paul Heyman.

The fought out their differences inside Hell In A Cell in an I Quit match. Had Jey lost, he would have to acknowledge the Tribal Chief and stand with him. Jimmy had returned this night too to try and talk some sense into Roman, but he got choked out – forcing Jey to quit to save his brother.