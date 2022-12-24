Gail’s Pets Second Chance works to rescue dogs in Marion County

For more than three decades, a local nonprofit organization has dedicated its time and resources to rescuing dogs in Marion County. Gail’s Pets Second Chance have long been taking in strays and pets that have been surrendered by their owners.

Gail Ross and Dena Sparks of Gail’s Pets were recent guests of the Talk of the Town on KTLO-FM. Ross says she actually started her mission further north, but her organization’s 501(c)(3) status didn’t come until she relocated to the Twin Lakes Area.



Gail’s Pets has had a number of volunteers and donors assisting with find homes for countless pups. Ross says more volunteers are always needed, and they also need various supplies.



Gail’s Pets often collaborates with other rescue organizations and volunteers assisting in the preparation of transport of dogs to their forever homes. Some have gone on to become working dogs, including helping veterans and nursing home residents.

Fundraisers are often being held for Gail’s Pets. Sparks says January’s fundraiser will be held at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home.



For more information about Gail’s Pets, its adoption process or how to make a donation, go online to gailspets.info, call 870-431-8229, or send an email to gailspets@hotmail.com.

This month, Our Community Cares, sponsored by Danny Porter of Century 21 LeMac Realty, Farmers and Merchants Bank and KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, salutes Gail’s Pets Second Chance and its efforts to care for local dogs and find forever homes for them. Learn more at ktlo.com/ourcommunitycares.





