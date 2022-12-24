Gal Gadot will not be Wonder Woman, but she's ready to drive

Gal Gadot still does not know if she will continue to give life to Wonder Woman in the DC universe, and less with the changes that the new CEOs, Pete Safran and James Gunn, are making with the world’s most iconic superheroes.

But at least next year she will be seen in one of the most successful movie sagas that helped launch her career in 2009.

The next installment of the Fast and the Furious saga has its next film, Fast X, planned for release in May 2023 and will feature two former Justice League teammates: Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa.

Gadot returns to the franchise that launched her career

Jason Momoa, who shared credits as Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and who still has one more solo superhero movie to go, will make his debut in the Fast & Furious saga, but the surprise that has just been revealed is that Gadot will return to it after several years of absence.

According to sources from The Direct site, the Israeli actress will be returning to play the character of Gisele Yashar in Fast X. It is still unknown how her character, who died in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, will be introduced. However, her character would not be the first to be resurrected in the blockbuster franchise.

Several characters from the past will reappear

The character of Han Lue, who was Gisele’s romantic partner, was killed off and revived for Fast 9 with a plot twist. We will have to wait until May 19, 2023 to see how Gadot’s character is brought back to life or if she will simply appear in flashbacks.

Fast X features a cast that includes Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and Charlize Theron.