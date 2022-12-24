Genealogy: Winter is the perfect time for webinars

After the holidays are over, one thing that family researchers can do during the winter months is to watch genealogy webinars online.

The Digital Public Library of America offers two free hour-long webinars that explain how to use the DPLA for genealogical research. “Genealogy Webinar,” was presented by the Outreach and Accessibility working group with Allison Ryall, Genealogy Specialist for the Orange County, California, Library, in 2021. This webinar covered research basics using the DPLA resources, special tips and research strategies, and made use of several case studies. It can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAyzMAvdkok.

The followup is titled “Researching Genealogy with DPLA Resources, Part 2,” and can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcxYEVpyYp8. In this tutorial, the group “will review the most asked questions about records and searching in DPLA, and Allison Ryall will provide a diverse range of examples using available primary source sets found in DPLA. Attendees will become familiar with the various DPLA resources that are relevant to genealogy research and will gain insight in genealogical search strategies.”

Both of these are absorbing and worthwhile tutorials that can help the viewer make use of the overlooked resources of the DPLA to aid in their research.

American Ancestors is offering several free online presentations in January.

Author Malcolm Gaskill will discuss his book, The Ruin of All Witches: Life and Death in the New World on Wednesday, January 18, at 2 p.m. This is “an exposé of witch-hunting in Puritan New England that combines history, anthropology, sociology, politics, theology, and psychology—also the gripping story of a family tragedy in 1651 Springfield, MA.” To watch, register at shorturl.at/rvO68.

“Basics of Jewish American Genealogy,” presented by Rhonda R. McClure, will be streamed for free on Thursday, January 19, from 3 to 4 p.m. “Learning how to trace your Jewish ancestry is not without its challenges: changing surnames, locating your ancestor’s home village or shtetl, and access to overseas records are just the tip of the iceberg. This webinar will discuss the historical context of your ancestor’s arrival in the United States, review American records that can be helpful in your research, and provide basic strategies for uncovering your ancestor’s exact origins in the old country.” Register at shorturl.at/pGS13.

“Deciphering Old Handwriting” will be presented by Anne Lawthers on Thursday, January 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. “Many of the records family historians turn to are handwritten and may be faded, use archaic terminology, unfamiliar abbreviations, or are just plain illegible. This online lecture will provide practical strategies for approaching handwritten documents, understanding and deciphering hard-to-read handwriting from different time periods, so that you can make the most of these important resources in your family history research.” Sign up for this lecture at shorturl.at/jzASX.

“Jewish Soldiers in the Civil War: The Union Army” will stream on

Thursday, January 31, from 1 to 2 p.m., delivered by Adam D. Mendelsohn in conversation with Jonathan D. Sarna. “Though scholars have parsed the trials and triumphs of Irish, Germans, African Americans, and others in the Union ranks, they have remained largely silent on the everyday experiences of the largest non-Christian minority to have served. Jewish Soldiers in the Civil War examines when and why Jews decided to enlist, explores their encounters with fellow soldiers, and describes their efforts to create community within the ranks.” To listen to this discussion, register at shorturl.at/azFJY.

All streaming times are Eastern Standard Time.