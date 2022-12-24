Ghosts’ Charlotte Ritchi detailed ‘joyful’ change in Christmas

Alison (played by Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (played by Kiell Smith-Bynoe) return to Button House on Christmas Day for a brand new festive episode along with the rest of the Ghosts. Speaking at a special screening of the Christmas special, Charlotte shared her excitement at the new instalment and success of the BBC series.

Fans of the series enjoyed a preview of the episode earlier this month followed by a Q&A with the cast.

After watching the episode, Charlotte commented: “I think the thing that’s so joyful to experience is everyone enjoying the bits you enjoy.

“By this stage I feel like I am now a viewer and a participant so I watch all of the characters do the things I know that they love to do and the little tiny idiosyncratic things that they chime in in the group perspective.

“You know what the Captain is going to feel, you know what Robin is going to feel and the kind of communal joy of that.

