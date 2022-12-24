Girl’s meningitis death after 16 hours on hospital trolley

Ireland’s leader is demanding an investigation to see whether the death of a girl from meningitis after spending up to 16 hours on a hospital trolley could have been prevented. Aoife Johnston was admitted to hospital last week suffering with the bacterial infection.

The 16-year-old was eventually prescribed antibiotics but her condition deteriorated beyond recovery and she died on Monday.

The Irish Daily Mirror reports that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he wants a swift inquiry and has contacted the Health and Safety Executive.

He wants the probe to determine if Aoife’s death was preventable adding her family has a right to expect a quick inquiry.

He added: “It’s just devastating for the family, particularly at this time of year, and I want to express my condolences to Aoife’s family and friends, and of course to anyone who knew her.”

Tributes have been left in an online book of condolences to the teenager, from Shannon, County Clare.

One poignant message, which was posted anonymously, read: “Rest In Peace beautiful angel. Fly high.”