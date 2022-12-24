Gorka Marquez ‘set to leave’ Strictly Come Dancing after seven

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 saw Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal crowned champions and lifted the coveted Glitterball Trophy. However, Gorka Marquez was left visibly upset about losing out to the trophy as partner Helen Skelton claimed all the professionals wanted him to win.

It has since been reported that Gorka could be set to leave the series after seven series and some successful partnerships.

Last week was the third time in his career on the show that he had narrowly missed out on winning the competition.

The Sun has reported that a source claimed Gorka is feeling the “seven-year itch” and is looking for new opportunities.

The source said: “He looked so devastated last week because he knew the final might be his last chance of taking home the Glitterball, which had eluded him twice before.

