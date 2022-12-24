Harry and Meghan’s Netflix doc won’t ‘impinge’ King Charles’

“But if you are the King or Queen or their family, it really doesn’t impinge on you in the same way, they don’t read the newspapers as avidly as we do.

“They don’t watch television, I mean the King I know watches very little television indeed so they are not obsessing about this in a way that we might be, they really aren’t.

“And this recording that we are going to see tomorrow was made on December 13, before the second lot of the Harry and Meghan TV series was aired.

“But I don’t think that would have impinged on it at all, I think the script will not reflect that, that is our thinking about it,” he explained.