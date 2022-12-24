Heat pumps could save families up to £3,000 on their energy bills

“That means that over the 15-year lifetime of a heat pump, an average three-bedroom house could save almost £3,000 compared to gas – including the initial purchase and installation, maintenance and running costs.”
Notably, the Government has made a conscious effort in recent years to transition households into energy-efficient technologies, such as heat pumps.
The Boiler Upgrade Scheme offers Britons the opportunity to apply for a grant to help pay for the cost of installing a heat pump or biomass boiler.
It should be noted that only one grant can be awarded to each household and the scheme is currently available only in England and Wales.
