H&M denies to share unsold apparel figures with Norwegian

H&M, a global fashion giant, has refused to provide figures on how much unsold clothing it is left with in the Norwegian market. As per reports, H&M has said that the amount of unsold clothing is ‘not environmental information’. It has added that the tonnes of clothing that the clothing brand can’t sell from its collections are purely ‘trade secrets’.

It is being said that H&M is in a stand-off with the Norwegian authorities for the same. Norwegian authorities are currently trying to map clothing outcomes in the domestic market.

As per a report of Apparel Insider, the Norwegian Board of Appeal for Environmental Information has received complaint from The Consumer Council and Future in Our Hands that H&M is obliged by law to disclose this important environmental information.

As per reports, German Online Retailers About You and Zalando are also refusing to cooperate with the Norwegian authorities.

The reports also claim that this is the second time within a span of few months that H&M has come into conflict with the Norwegian consumer authorities.

Back in summer, the authorities had claimed H&M’s use of Higg labels on clothing were merely part of greenwashing. The Swedish business is also facing two civil actions over accusations of greenwashing.